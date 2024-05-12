[Watch] Virat Kohli gives an autograph on a painting to one of his ardent fans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli recently gave an autograph on a painting to one of his ardent fans while traveling in the team bus. Kohli is currently in Bengaluru with the RCB contingent, preparing for their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. The two teams will square off in the 62nd match of the season on Sunday night (May 12) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB lost seven games in their first eight games this season but made a stellar comeback after that by winning four matches on the trot. They are still alive in the playoff race, as they are in the seventh position with 10 points from 12 games. Virat Kohli has been the shining light for the Royal Challengers, accumulating 634 runs in 12 games to keep his side in the hunt.

He has been winning the hearts of his fans off the field as well with his kind gestures. An X user recently shared a video to give a glimpse of Virat Kohli giving an autograph to a fan on a painting while he was on the team bus.

You can watch the video below:

Matthew Hayden backs Virat Kohli to open for Team India in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden recently stressed the importance of a left-right opening combination. He did so while giving his opinion about the Indian batting line-up for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Southpaw feels that Team India might benefit by having Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers and using Rohit Sharma down at number 4 position. Hayden said on Star Sports:

"You definitely need a left-right combination at the top. If you have to make a change in that combination (Rohit & Jaiswal), I would be very happy if you would tell me if I could open with Kohli and Jaiswal, I would have said absolutely yes."

Explaining the rationale behind his thought process, Matthew Hayden continued:

"The reason I say that is Virat is a master of the first six. And once the power hitting comes into play, there are other great options including Rohit. Look at his figures at No. 4, they are superb. Those are better than his opening numbers."

Do you agree with Matthew Hayden's opinion above? Let us know in the comments section.

