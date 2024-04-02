[Watch] Virat Kohli makes outstanding diving stop to prevent a boundary in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli continues to be fit as ever despite his age being 35 in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The star cricketer made a diving stop in the ongoing fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the second over of the innings bowled by left-arm seamer Yash Dayal. Super Giants skipper KL Rahul had creamed a drive on the up, which looked to go for a boundary. However, Kohli put in a full-length dive to his left and got a hand to it, giving away no run to the hosts.

The right-handed batter has also been in supreme form with the bat in the tournament. Although he made a sluggish 21 off 20 balls in the opening game against the Chennai Super Kings, he made 77 against the Punjab Kings and 83* against the Kolkata Knight Riders. With 181 runs in three innings at 90.5, he was the leading run-getter in IPL 2024 before this match.

Lucknow Super Giants set RCB stiff 182 to win

Meanwhile, the Super Giants delivered a decent batting performance against Bengaluru. Quinton de Kock led the charge with a 56-ball 81, laced with 8 fours and 5 maximums. Marcus Stoinis and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran made useful contributions, but Devdutt Padikkal and Ayush Badoni fell for single-figure scores.

Pooran, who stayed unbeaten at 40, finished the innings with consecutive sixes off Mohammed Siraj's bowling.

Glenn Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers for their side as he finished with figures of 4-0-23-2, dismissing Rahul and Stoinis. Dayal, Reece Topley, and Mohammed Siraj took one scalp each. RCB's only win in three completed games have come against the Punjab Kings. The Super Giants, meanwhile, have lost and won one each.