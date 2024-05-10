[Watch] Virat Kohli meets family members of PBKS players and poses for pictures 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli met family members of a couple of Punjab Kings (PBKS) players after the IPL 2024 match on Thursday night in Dharamshala. RCB registered a comfortable 60-run win against the PBKS side to keep their playoff chances alive.

Virat Kohli played a starring role in the victory with a stellar knock of 92 (47), which helped his side notch up 241 in the first innings of the contest. Their bowlers then performed decently to bundle out PBKS for 181 in 17 overs to help their side pick up a net-run rate-boosting win.

The Punjab franchise took to their official X handle to give fans a glimpse of Virat Kohli's activities after the conclusion of the match. In it, the veteran could be seen interacting with the family members of Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh.

You can watch the video below:

"It was destructive batting"- Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli's knock in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently hailed Virat Kohli for stepping up for his team in the must-win match of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings. Harbhajan said to Star Sports about the inning:

"He was very lucky. He was dropped on zero and it proved so expensive. If you repeatedly give chances to such a player, he won't spare you. What a knock it was - 92 runs off 47 balls. He played the T20 format in the true sense today. It was destructive batting."

Singh continued:

"He already had the Orange Cap and his strike rate this season has been much better than earlier and today he gladdened our hearts. He showed how the intent can be maintained after the powerplay.

"He used his feet because the ball wasn't coming onto the bat slightly. When the pace reduces, he runs forward, and then he played big shots against spinners while standing in his position. It was enjoyable to watch him bat."

Kohli will be back on the field when RCB will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 12) in Bengaluru.

