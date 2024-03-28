[Watch] Virat Kohli overjoyed after scoring a goal on PlaySation in RCB gaming challenge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli recently unwinded by playing FIFA on PlayStation alongside his teammates on a rest day.

In a video shared by the Bengaluru-based franchise on its official social media handles on Thursday, March 28, Kohli can be seen celebrating in delight after scoring a goal. Apart from the senior batter, the likes of Reece Topley, Cameron Green, and Alzarri Joseph also took part in the activity.

Kohli was also seen pulling Josehph's leg, claiming that the speedster has been acting like he doesn't know how to play FIFA on PlayStation. He can be heard saying:

"Alzarri I know you've been fooling people man. You say you don't know how to play."

RCB captioned the post:

"Rest Day 🤝 Gaming Challenge Virat Kohli, Reece Topley, Cameron Green and Alzarri Joseph bonded over a session of football gaming at the RCB HQ. 😆👌"

Virat Kohli shone with the bat in RCB's IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday. The seasoned campaigner scored 77 runs off 49 balls, helping his team chase down a 177-run target with four wickets in hand.

While Kohli was the top scorer for Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik chipped in with an explosive cameo towards the back end, remaining unbeaten on 28 from just 10 deliveries.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action on Friday, March 29

RCB opened their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket defeat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They bounced back by trumping PBKS in the subsequent encounter, claiming their maiden victory.

Bengaluru will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29. Faf du Plessis and Co. are currently placed sixth on the IPL 2024 points table.

Virat Kohli returned to action following a two-month paternity break. He opted out of India's five-match home Test series against England. All eyes will be on his performances in IPL 2024 as the Men in Blue prepare to embark on their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in June.