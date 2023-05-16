[Watch] Virat Kohli and his RCB teammates visit Mohammed Siraj's house in Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players recently visited Mohammed Siraj's house in Hyderabad. The RCB contingent is currently in the capital city of Telangana state for their IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

A fan shared a video on Twitter to give the cricketing universe a glimpse of RCB players at Mohammed Siraj's new house for its opening ceremony at a prime location in Hyderabad.

In it, the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and other Bangalore players can be seen at the entrance of Siraj's house.

On the cricket front, RCB are coming off a clinical 112-run win against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening. The commanding victory helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore keep their playoff hopes alive. They currently occupy the fifth position in the points table with 12 points from 12 games.

"He wants the Orange Cap, and no one can take it away from him" - Aakash Chopra on RCB captain Faf du Plessis

Aakash Chopra recently reviewed the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals (RR). He lauded Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell for doing the heavy lifting for the Bangalore side in the batting department.

Chopra opined that Du Plessis set his eyes on the orange cap with his consistent performances, and no one might take it away from him this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Faf du Plessis was playing with Virat Kohli. When Kohli got out, Glenn Maxwell was with Faf. Faf - one more time - he is consistent and how. He scores runs every time. However he does, he wants the Orange Cap and no one can take it away from him."

On the importance of Maxwell's brisk half-century against the Royals, Chopra added:

"I feel Glenn Maxwell was the most valuable player. If that knock had not come, that many runs wouldn't have been scored, and if that many runs hadn't been scored, you wouldn't have won the match."

He continued:

"If Maxwell had not played like that, this team wouldn't have reached there. Of course, Anuj Rawat also scored important runs but in my opinion, the most valuable player of the game was Glenn Maxwell. When he scores runs, he scores very fast."

