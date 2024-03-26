[Watch] Virat Kohli receives a standing ovation from Chinnaswamy crowd for his 49-ball 77 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli received a standing ovation from fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for his brilliant innings against Punjab Kings on Monday, March 25.

Kohli slammed 77 off 49 in a chase of 177 as RCB beat the Kings by four wickets to register their first win in IPL 2024. While the former RCB captain set up the chase, veteran keeper-batter did the finishing job, clobbering 28* off 10, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Kohli's superb knock ended on the last ball of the 16th over when he sliced Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel to deep backward point. As the right-handed batter walked back to the Bengaluru dugout, the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium rose in appreciation and gave him a well-deserved standing ovation.

Following Kohli's dismissal, RCB's last-game hero Anuj Rawat was trapped leg before for 11 by Sam Curran. At that point, Punjab Kings seemed to have gained the upper hand, but Impact Player Mahipal Lomror (17* off 8) combined with Karthik to lift RCB to a famous win.

Lomror launched left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for a six and a four in the 18th over. Karthik then slammed Harshal for a four and a six. With 10 needed off the last six balls, Karthik scooped the first ball of the last over from Arshdeep for a six over fine leg.

A wide followed after which DK drilled the next ball down the ground for four to set off celebrations at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"The wicket wasn't as placid as Bangalore usually is" - Virat Kohli

While Karthik won the game for RCB with his superlative big-hitting, Kohli was the Player of the Match for laying the foundation of the chase. At the post-match presentation ceremony, he noted that the wicket in Bengaluru wasn't as flat as it usually is.

"In T20 cricket, I am opening (in the IPL). I try to give the team a blazing start. But, if the wickets fall from the other end and then, you have to understand the conditions you are playing as well.

"The wicket wasn't as placid as Bangalore usually is. It was a bit two-paced, and I thought that I need to play correct cricketing shots. Across the line wasn't working, I tried a few," the 35-year-old said.

Kohli hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his fabulous knock before being dismissed by Harshal. He's the Orange Cap holder with 98 runs in two games.