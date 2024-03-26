[Watch] Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Dinesh Karthik's incredible final-over six in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a thrilling final-over win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to open their account in the 2024 IPL season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 25.

The tense outing came down to RCB needing 10 runs off six deliveries when Dinesh Karthik pulled off a stunning six that had even Virat Kohli react in amazement. The wicketkeeper-batter walked across his stumps to a back-of-a-length delivery from Arshdeep Singh and played a scoop shot to send the ball over the fine-leg region for a maximum.

It had Kohli slowly up off his seat to see if the ball would travel for six, following which he gave high-fives to skipper Faf du Plessis.

Here is a video of Karthik's six and Kohli's priceless reaction to it:

Expand Tweet

The six reduced the equation to four off five, which soon became three off five owing to a wide, and Karthik finished the game in style with a straight boundary.

After coming in with RCB needing 47 off four overs, the veteran once again showcased his finishing prowess, scoring an unbeaten 28 off 10 deliveries.

"I wasn't completely in control but getting there" - Dinesh Karthik

Expand Tweet

While Dinesh Karthik admitted to not being in complete control during his back-to-back crucial knocks to open the 2024 IPL, he feels he is slowly but surely returning to his best.

The 38-year-old scored a brilliant 38* off 26 deliveries in RCB's opening game against the Chennai Super Kings. Karthik endured a dismal 2023 IPL campaign, averaging under 12, making his return to form a massive relief for RCB.

At the post-match presentation, he said:

"I wasn't completely in control but getting there. We needed that (knock from Lomror), Anuj batted well last time but when Mahipal walked out.. he took the pressure off me. I had to wait to play the scoop."

Earlier in the game, the RCB bowlers performed admirably to restrict PBKS to a below-par 176/6 in 20 overs.

Their successful run-chase was built on Virat Kohli's magnificent 77 off 49 deliveries, a knock featuring 11 boundaries and two maximums. The champion batter was adjudged the Player of the Match for another bit of heroics in a run-chase.

RCB were desperate for a win after losing their season opener to CSK, and the positive result against PBKS saw them move up to sixth on the points table.

They will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in their next encounter on Friday, March 29.