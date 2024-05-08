[Watch] Virat Kohli speaks Punjabi with local Himachal players ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was seen having fun during the team’s practice session at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala ahead of the team’s upcoming IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Kohli was also seen talking to the local Himachal cricketers in his mother tongue, Punjabi, and even signed autographs for a few of them before joining his team in the practice session. Notably, the two sides are set to square off on Thursday, May 9.

RCB look to set aside their struggle in hopes of playoff berth

The Faf du Plessis-led side has a huge challenge in hand as the IPL 2024 approaches its business end. To book themselves a spot in the top four, RCB must not just win their remaining three fixtures, but also need other results to go their way.

RCB are currently placed seventh with eight points from four wins and seven losses in the 11 games played so far this season. They are due to play three more games, one each against PBKS, Delhi Capitals (DC) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Bangalore-based franchise is currently in contention for a playoff spot, as three wins in the next three games will help them finish with 14 points. Currently, four teams namely CSK, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), DC and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are tied with 12 points each. What separates them is the net run rate.

Apart from aiming for victories in their remaining fixtures, RCB would also want CSK, DC, SRH, and LSG’s results of their forthcoming contests to land in their favor. All four sides are way ahead of RCB in the points table.

With Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably sitting in the top two positions with 16 points apiece, RCB would want the four teams above them to be held at 14 points so that NRR could play a role in finalizing the teams that make it to the knockouts.

It’s a long shot for RCB, but all they have to do right now is put their best foot forward and win all three remaining games.

