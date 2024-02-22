[Watch] "Vital energy💥"- Ishan Kishan trains intensely in gym with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan recently engaged in an intense workout session in the gym in the company of Hardik Pandya. Kishan was last seen on the field in November last year during the T20I series against Australia at home.

After warming the bench during the T20I series in South Africa in December, he requested a break from team management, citing mental fatigue, and left the tour midway. The selectors did not consider him for selection during the subsequent series against Afghanistan and England.

Amidst this, Ishan Kishan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a workout reel with his fans. MI captain Hardik Pandya was also present in it along with him. Kishan captioned the post:

"Vital energy💥

Recently, the BCCI has advised all the players who are fit and not on national duty to play in the Rani Trophy matches. Ishan Kishan did not turn up, as he missed Jharkhand's match in the elite domestic tournament.

"There’s a bit of force in all kinds of directions here"- AB de Villiers on Ishan Kishan missing out due to fatigue

Former South African captain AB de Villiers recently opened up about the situation in India, where players like Ishan Kishan have been under fire for taking a break due to fatigue.

On his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers said:

“Very interesting scenario there in India and I’ve been through this quite a bit throughout my career as well. It’s a very tricky situation. Players trying to manage their careers, and rightfully so, but the difficulty around this is that there are a lot of T20 leagues around the world, IPL, and it’s taking up a lot of attention of the player's focus is on that.”

He added:

"Very difficult because the ultimate format of the game is still Test cricket and all Test-playing nations really wanna look after the Test format, so there’s a bit of force in all kinds of directions here. So, whether Ishan is doing it wrong or other players are doing it right or wrong, I don’t know but what needs to happen is proper communication.

