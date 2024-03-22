[Watch] Wasim Jaffer shares iconic Baahubali clip to describe MS Dhoni's role in CSK after leaving captaincy

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared a famous clip from the blockbuster movie Baahubali to describe MS Dhoni's role in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise after quitting captaincy.

In an unexpected move, Ruturaj Gaikwad featured in the captain's photoshoot on behalf of CSK on Thursday, March 21. Subsequently, the offical X handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) confirmed that Gaikwad was the new Chennai Super Kings skipper. CSK also confirmed the change with an official statement.

Jaffer, who is known for his witty social media posts, took to his X handle to share his thoughts on the huge development in the Chennai Super Kings camp. He shared the iconic clip from the movie Baahubali in which Prabhas relinquishes his post and continues to work for the betterment of his people.

Jaffer shared the clip with the caption:

"MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player."

Under Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings won the IPL for a record-equalling fifth time in the 2023 edition. Speaking of Gaikwad, he was instrumental in CSK's triumphs in IPL 2021 and IPL 2023. The opening batter won the Orange Cap in 2021 for amassing 635 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.36 and a strike rate of 136.27.

Last year, he contributed 590 runs in 16 matches at an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 147.50. Overall, the 27-year-old has played 52 matches in the IPL, scoring 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52, with one hundred and 14 fifties.

"We are well prepared this time" - Stephen Fleming on Dhoni giving up captaincy

This is the second time in three years that Dhoni has given up the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. Back in 2022, he had handed over the reins to experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, only to take back the captaincy midway after the latter struggled in the role.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has, however, asserted that the team is much better prepared for the change this time than they were in 2022. He was quoted as saying by news agency PTI:

"We weren't ready to move on from MS (Dhoni) in 2022. Dhoni has a good sense of the game, but we want to develop the young players for the role. We are well prepared this time. The last time MS left captaincy, (it) was shocking for us, and we weren't aware that MS would step down. But this time we knew."

The Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2024 campaign with a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday, March 22.