[Watch] Wasim Jaffer shares 'Nayak' clip ahead of Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 comeback

Team India's star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to make his much-awaited cricketing return in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Pant remained on the sidelines for almost a year and a half due to the multiple injuries he sustained during a tragic car crash in December 2022. He was ruled out of IPL 2023 because of the same and also missed several key international tournaments, including the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Much to the delight of his fans, Pant has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his return. The 26-year-old will lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Ahead of Delhi's opening encounter, former Indian cricket Wasim Jaffer shared a clip from the movie 'Nayak: The Real Hero', starring Anil Kapoor, to react to Pant's comeback.

Jaffer posted on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

Australia's veteran opener David Warner captained Delhi in Rishabh Pant's absence last season. However, it proved to be an underwhelming campaign for the team as they finished at the penultimate spot in the points table. DC managed just five wins from their 14 league matches.

"He bats too much and I have to drag him out of nets" - DC head coach Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant

Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting recently stated that Rishabh Pant is raring to go for his comeback and is completely ready for IPL 2024. He also remarked that the southpaw bats for a very long period in the nets at times.

Ponting suggested that Pant has been batting and keeping well during the practice sessions. Speaking ahead of DC's first fixture, the cricketer-turned-coach said:

"We had a week's training in Vizag before coming here and trust me Rishabh is back and ready to play. He is batting and moving behind the stumps beautifully. Sometimes he bats too much and I have to drag him out of the nets."

Delhi will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an afternoon clash at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, March 23.