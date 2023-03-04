[Watch] “We’re ready” – RCB undergo full squad practice ahead of their opening game against DC in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) underwent a full squad practice session ahead of their opening clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) at the Brabourne-CCI on Sunday, March 5.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the franchise captioned:

“Full squad practice. We’re ready for WPL!”

Smriti Mandhana, who emerged as the costliest player in the WPL auction, has been appointed RCB captain for WPL 2023.

The franchise has roped in quality all-rounders in the form of New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight, Proteas captain Dan van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, among others.

Meanwhile, in-form wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will also look to make an impact in the inaugural WPL season. The right-hander amassed 136 runs in five games at a strike rate of 130.77 in the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 as the Women in Blue ended up as runners-up.

Australia’s Megan Schutt is expected to lead the bowling unit. She picked up 10 wickets in six games at the T20WC as the Aussies finished as world champions.

“We are really fortunate that we got six high-quality players” – Mike Hesson on RCB's squad depth

Mike Hesson has expressed gratitude for having six quality overseas players in the squad for WPL 2023. The Director of Cricket, RCB said:

"I think it's highly likely that all six players will roll up at some stage not just because of fatigue but because of different skills set, different match-ups that we will be looking to operate against different teams. We are really fortunate that we got six high-quality [foreign] players."

The Bengaluru-based franchise are scheduled to play their first four games within a span of six days.

Squad: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes