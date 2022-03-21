[Watch] West Indian power-hitter Rovman Powell smashes balls for fun in training ahead of IPL 2022

West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell, who will turn up for the Delhi Capitals (DC), will be keen to make a mark for himself in IPL 2022. The 28-year-old power-hitter has already joined Delhi's training camp and has been sweating hard to prove his potential.

The Delhi franchise recently shared a short clip from one of the training sessions where Rovman Powell was seen smashing balls for fun. DC captioned the post:

"𝐘𝐞𝐡 𝐭𝐨𝐡 𝐬𝐢𝐫𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚, 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐢 𝐛𝐚𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐡𝐚𝐢. #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 @Ravipowell26."

Powell has already shown what he is capable of during the limited-overs series against India earlier this year. The all-rounder took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners in the second T20I at Eden Gardens. He scored an unbeaten 68 off just 36 balls, including four boundaries and five towering sixes.

The Jamaican, who has represented West Indies in 37 ODIs and 39 T20Is, will hope to work his magic in his first-ever IPL appearance and guide Delhi Capitals to the elusive title.

Rovman Powell was acquired for ₹2.80 crores after an intense bidding war at the IPL 2022 mega-auction last month.

"Hopefully, I can learn a thing or two from him" - Rovman Powell on working with Ricky Ponting

The West Indian is keen to pick Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting's brain over the course of the next two months. Speaking about his childhood idol in a video shared by the franchise on YouTube, Powell said:

"As a child growing up, I watched Ricky's documentary where he talks about his cricketing journey and his family. We know the type of leader he is when he was captain for Australia. So I think that just falls down into his coaching role and what he expects of us players. Hopefully, I can learn a thing or two from him."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar