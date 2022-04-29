[Watch] "What we do when we win another game" - DC's David Warner celebrates win over KKR in style

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner celebrated his team's victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022 on Thursday by dancing with his wife and two daughters at the team hotel.

The veteran Australian player shared a short video on Instagram, where the entire family was seen celebrating the much-needed victory. Warner captioned the video:

"What we do when we win another game 😂😂 @candywarner1."

Warner's wife Candice and two daughters began the dance before the left-hander made an appearance at the end, shaking legs to a trending tune. Warner is known for his dance moves and often shares videos on social media.

The 35-year-old batter made telling contributions once again. He scored 42 off 26 deliveries, including eight boundaries, to put Delhi Capitals on course for the run chase after their bowlers had restricted KKR to a modest total of 146.

Rovman Powell scored 33 runs off 16 deliveries, while Axar Patel chipped in with a 17-ball 24 to secure two crucial points for the team.

"We have to be more clear with our plans" - DC captain Rishabh Pant after KKR win

DC recorded a much-needed four-wicket victory over two-time IPL champions KKR. However, with the tournament approaching the business end, DC captain Rishabh Pant stressed the need to be more ruthless.

The 24-year-old said after the game:

"We are not thinking about the points table and take one game at a time. We have to be more clear with our plans and that is something we can improve."

The Capitals are sixth in the IPL 2022 points table with eight points from as many games. They will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next game on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium as they seek to continue their winning momentum.

