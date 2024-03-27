[Watch] When Alzarri Joseph rocked SRH with figures of 6/12 on IPL debut for MI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27.

Both SRH and MI lost their respective opening matches of the season. Hyderabad went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while Mumbai were defeated by Gujarat Titans (GT) by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams, SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have met 21 times in the IPL, with MI having a slender 12-9 lead in the head-to-head battle.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

One of the standout performances in an SRH vs MI contest in the IPL came during the 2019 edition. West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph ran through the Hyderabad batting line-up with sensational figures of 6/12 on IPL debut for Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The right-arm pacer was roped in as replacement for an injured Adam Milne. In his very first match in the Indian Premier League, he broke Sohail Tanvir's record (6/14) for best bowling figures in the T20 league.

After SRH won the toss and decided to bowl first in the game, they did a good job of restricting Mumbai to 136/7. Siddarth Kaul claimed two wickets, while four other bowlers picked up one wicket each.

In the chase, SunRisers Hyderabad were bundled out for 96 in 17.4 overs. After Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Rahul Chahar for 16, Joseph got a wicket with his first ball as David Warner (15) dragged a full and slightly wide delivery back on the stumps.

Vijay Shankar (5) was Joseph's second victim. He miscued one that was banged into the pitch towards point, where Hardik Pandya took a simple catch. The right-arm pacer had his third scalp when Deepak Hooda (20) was cleaned up trying to slog a full and straight delivery across the line. Rashid Khan (0) top-edged the next ball, attempting an ungainly swipe, with Joseph himself taking a simple catch.

Joseph claimed a famous five-fer on IPL debut when Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2) was bowled, trying to nudge one fine. The pacer had his sixth when Siddarth Kaul (0) was caught behind trying to dab a wide delivery behind the wickets as MI won the game by 40 runs.

Alzarri Joseph is representing RCB in IPL 2024

After a fairytale start to his IPL career, Joseph ended up playing only three matches in the 2019 edition. He was ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury in a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The right-arm pacer did not feature in the 2020 and 2021 editions, but was purchased by Gujarat Titans (GT) at the IPL 2022 auction. He represented GT for two seasons, claiming seven wickets in both editions.

At the IPL 2024 auction, Joseph was purchased by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹11.50 crore. In two matches for RCB, he has claimed one wicket at an average of 81 and an economy rate of 10.57.