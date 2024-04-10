[Watch] When David Miller lifted GT into the IPL 2022 final with three consecutive sixes 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. RR have been in terrific form in the tournament, winning four out of four matches. GT have had a mixed run, winning two and losing three of their five matches.

In their last match, Rajasthan beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. On the other hand, Gujarat went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in Lucknow.

If we look at the head-to-head numbers between RR and GT, Gujarat Titans have a dominant record. They have won four matches against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, while RR have won only one.

There have been some fantastic individual performances in Gujarat vs Rajasthan IPL matches. One of them came from David Miller's bat in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022.

Miller special sinks RR as GT enter IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans took on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. GT ended up booking their place in the final in their very first appearance in the T20 league. Set to chase a challenging 189, Gujarat Titans got home by seven wickets in 19.3 overs courtesy of Miller's brilliant 68* in 38 balls.

GT lost Wriddhiman Saha (0) in the first over as he was caught behind off Trent Boult. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade contributed 35 each. But it was Miller's knock and his unbroken 106-run stand for the fourth wicket with Hardik Pandya (40* off 27) that were instrumental in Gujarat Titans' victory.

Coming into bat at number five, Miller began cautiously. His first boundary came on the last ball of the 14th over when he smacked Ravichandran Ashwin for a four down the ground. In the next over, he launched a googly from Yuzvendra Chahal straight back for a maximum.

In the 18th over, the GT left-hander clubbed a leg-break from Chahal over long-on for another six. The equation came down to 16 runs needed off the last over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. However, Miller muscled the RR pacer for three consecutive sixes to lift Gujarat Titans to a famous win.

The first ball was a slot delivery that was launched over long-on. The second delivery was a length ball that was swung high over midwicket. The winning runs came via another maximum as a slower ball was walloped over midwicket.

GT and RR met again in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A brilliant all-round display from then skipper Hardik Pandya lifted Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket victory.