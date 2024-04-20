[Watch] When DC and SRH featured in a Super Over thriller in Chennai during IPL 2021 edition 

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 35 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20. Both teams will go into the contest high on confidence. While DC have won their last two matches, SRH are on a three-match winning spree.

If we look at the head-to-head numbers between the two teams, there's nothing to separate them. While Hyderabad have won 12 of 23 matches, Delhi have emerged victorious in 11.

DC and SRH have featured in a few close contests over the years in the IPL. One of them was a tie played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 2021 edition.

Batting first after winning the toss in match 20 of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals put up 159-4 before Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 159-7, necessitating a Super Over.

Recap of SRH vs DC IPL 2021 match at the Chepauk

Delhi Capitals got off to a solid start, with Prithvi Shaw (53 off 39) and Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 26) adding 81 in 10.2 overs.

Shaw got the innings underway with three consecutive fours off Khaleel Ahmed. The openers then combined to smack three more fours off Abhishek Sharma in the second over.

Shaw brought up his half-century off 35 deliveries with a single off the last ball of the tenth over.

The opening stand was broken when Dhawan was bowled by a slider from Rashid Khan. Shaw was then run out following a mix-up with skipper Rishabh Pant. The DC skipper and Steven Smith (34* off 25) added 58 for the third wicket.

Pant hit 37 off 27, hitting four fours and a six. He perished in the penultimate over, holing out to deep midwicket off Siddarth Kaul. Smith smacked Khaleel for a four and a six in the 20th over to take DC to 159.

In their chase, SRH lost David Warner for 6, as he was run out attempting a risky single. Jonny Bairstow struck three fours and four sixes in his 38 off 18 before falling to Avesh Khan, caught at mid-on attempting another big hit.

Kane Williamson held the innings together with an unbeaten 66 off 51, but Delhi Capitals kept striking at the other end. The equation came down to 16 off the last over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Williamson struck a boundary, while Jagadeesha Suchith slammed a six. The batters sneaked a leg bye off the last ball to tie the scores.

Axar Patel bowled a brilliant Super Over for DC, conceding only seven runs. Rashid was also impressive for Hyderabad in the Super Over, giving away only one four. However, Dhawan and Pant ran a leg bye on the last ball to clinch victory for Delhi Capitals.

