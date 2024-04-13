[Watch] When Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals played out a thrilling Super Over in IPL 2015

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 27 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13. PBKS have made a poor start to their tournament and are currently in eighth place with two wins and three losses. In contrast, RR are on top of the points table, having won four of their five matches.

If we talk about their most recent encounter in IPL 2024, Punjab Kings lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs in Mullanpur. The margin of defeat could have been bigger but for a late fightback by PBKS batters. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' winning streak came to an end as Gujarat Titans (GT) beat them by three wickets in Jaipur.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers, Rajasthan are ahead with a 15-11 lead. Having said that, both sides have been involved in some close games over the years. One of the most memorable Punjab-Rajasthan IPL clashes took place in Ahmedabad in the 2015 edition. The match ended in a tie and the contest was decided via a Super Over.

Recap of the nail-biting Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2015 match

Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) won the toss and elected to field first in Ahmedabad. Sent into bat, RR put up 191-6 on the board in their 20 overs. Opening the innings, Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 74 off 54 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes. His opening partner and skipper Shane Watson chipped in with 45 off 35. For PBKS, Axar Patel claimed 2-30 in his four overs.

Punjab Kings replied with exactly 191-6. Shaun Marsh contributed 65 off 40, while David Miller slammed 54 off 30 balls. The equation came down to 14 runs off the last over. With one ball left, Punjab needed five to win and four to tie the game. Axar sliced a full and wide delivery from James Faulkner to the deep point boundary to take the match into the Super Over.

Punjab Kings batted first in the Super Over. They got off to a horror start as Miller was trapped lbw first ball by a full toss from Chris Morris. The third ball of the over was a high full toss above the waist. The delivery was carved to square cover for four and was also declared a no-ball.

The next two balls of the over were also whacked for fours. A short ball was pulled to the square leg boundary, while a low full toss was hammered for a straight boundary. Marsh was run out off the last ball for 12 off five, with PBKS finishing on 15/2.

Chasing 16, RR lost Watson first ball as he was knocked over by a brilliant bouncer from Mitchell Johnson. The next ball was a high full toss (no ball), which Steve Smith edged past the keeper for four.

Faulkner (0) was, however, run out off the third legal delivery of the Super Over as Punjab registered a thrilling win. After missing a slower ball, Faulkner was keen on a bye, but Smith did not respond. Keeper Wriddhiman Saha effected the run out via a direct hit to seal the contest in Punjab's favor.