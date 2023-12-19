[Watch] When R Ashwin predicted Sameer Rizvi selling for a ‘minimum 3-4 crore’ in IPL 2024 auction

Team India's ace pacer Ravichandran Ashwin correctly predicted young domestic player Sameer Rizvi's fate at the IPL 2024 prior to the event in Dubai on Tuesday. The Chennai Super Kings signed the big-hitting UP batter with a hefty paycheck of ₹8.4 crore, after an intense bidding war with GT and DC.

The 20-year-old youngster has only played two first-class matches in his career so far. Sameer has played 20 T20 games and scored 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and a strike rate of 134.70, including two fifties. His batting exploits in the inaugural 2023 UP T20 League caught the attention of the scouts and put him on the radar of a couple of franchises.

Ashwin also took note of the same and went on to predict that Sameer Rizvi might attract bids from multiple teams and would also go for a price of around INR 3-4 crores while previewing the IPL 2024 auction on YouTube.

"Romario Shephard was a little pickpocket"- Ashwin on MI trading the West Indies all-rounder from LSG

In one of his YouTube videos, Ravichandran Ashwin analyzed Mumbai Indians' (MI) trade of Romario Shephard from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He opined that it was a clever move from MI to acquire a utility player at a very low price of 50 lakhs. He said:

"Mumbai Indians have pulled off a burglary at LSG. Hardik Pandya is himself a well-organized planned heist like we saw in Money Heist. But Romario Shephard was a little pickpocket while walking for a breeze. I feel they have given 50 lakhs for a player on the right side of his career."

He added:

"Romario Shepherd has been in the IPL for two years and has not exactly lived up to his potential. However, he scored with a 150 strike rate for West Indies against England and picked a couple of players as well. Mumbai have a solid Indian core so with the impact player rule, Romario Shephard is a dangerous player."

