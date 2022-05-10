[Watch] "When SRK meets Sanjay Dutt" - PBKS' Shahrukh Khan imitates Bollywood superstar's famous dialogues

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Shahrukh Khan was recently seen imitating Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster movie 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S'.

The Punjab franchise shared a video on Instagram where Shahrukh proved how big a movie buff he is by precisely delivering a few 'Munna Bhai' dialogues. The incident took place while the hard-hitting batter was busy with his gym session.

PBKS captioned the video as:

"When SRK meets Sanjay Dutt 🤝

📹 | #SherSquad, meet a new addition to #PBKS family 👉 Shahrukh bhai MBBS 🩺 #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022#ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ #ShahrukhKhan"

The hilarious video went viral across social media platforms and was well received by fans and was shared multiple times.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan, who was acquired for ₹9 crores at the auction, has failed to live up to the billing. The cricketer from Tamil Nadu has managed to accumulate only 98 runs in seven appearances at a paltry average of 16.33 and a strike rate of only 100. His highest score of 26 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Hence, they have struggled badly due to their weak links in the middle order. They are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 points table with only 10 points under their bag from 11 matches.

PBKS aim to win all three remaining matches

Mayank Agarwal and Co. had a start-stop campaign so far in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League but lost the plot as the competition progressed.

The batting unit, which was considered to be their strong suit, haunted them as they failed to come good as a team. Despite this, the Kings will fancy their chances and win all their remaining games to give themselves the best chance of making it to the playoffs.

Punjab will play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last three league games on May 13, 16 and 22 respectively.

Edited by Diptanil Roy