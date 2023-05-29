[Watch] When Virat Kohli’s RCB were left heartbroken as SRH won maiden IPL title in 2016 

Monday, May 29, marks the seventh anniversary of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) first and only Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph. The David Warner-led SRH side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in the final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 29, 2016, to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

RCB and SRH performed consistently throughout the tournament in 2016 and ended up with 16 points apiece after the league stage. Due to the superior net run rate, Virat Kohli's RCB side took second place, while Hyderabad had to settle for the third position in the points table.

RCB beat table-toppers Gujarat Lions (GL) by four wickets in Qualifier 1 to reach the finals. SRH had to work hard as they played two matches en route to the summit clash. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 22 runs in the Eliminator and then defeated GL by four wickets in Qualifier 2.

In the final, SRH batted first after winning the toss. Warner (69) played a wonderful knock in the top order and led his side from the front to help his side to 208/7. Ben Cutting (39*) and Yuvraj Singh (38) chipped in with blazing cameos to push the total above the 200-run mark.

Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54) put on a sensational 114-run opening partnership, putting RCB in firm control of the proceedings. Ben Cutting dismissed Gayle in the 11th over to give SRH a much-needed breakthrough. The Hyderabad bowlers then triggered a collapse in Bangalore's batting line-up.

RCB lost wickets at regular intervals from the halfway stage and could only reach 200/7 after 20 overs, losing the match by eight runs.

You can watch the highlights of the match in the video below:

SRH and RCB failed to reach playoffs in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a disappointing run in IPL 2023 as both teams' campaigns ended in the league stage. It was a season to forget for SRH as they ended up in the last position of the points table. RCB fought hard till the final match and marginally missed out on advancing to the next stage.

