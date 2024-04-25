[Watch] Will Jacks claims the prized wicket of Travis Head in the first over during SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Will Jacks dismissed Travis Head in the first over of the second innings in their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The early breakthrough will give the Faf du Plessis-led side a lot of confidence as they look to defend a 207-run target at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

The in-form Travis Head came in as the impact sub during the run chase, and was expected to fire alongside Abhishek Sharma against the struggling RCB bowling unit. However, the off-spinner kept things tight from the word go against the left-handed batters, not giving them any room to free their arms.

With only three runs coming off the first five deliveries, Head ran out of patience and tried to execute a slog to wrap up the over. However, the slower delivery gripped the surface and made contact with the outside edge of the bat midway through the attempted heave through the leg side.

The ball sliced to behind square on the off-side where Karn Sharma took the catch at short third man. Head had to depart after scoring only one run off three deliveries. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Will Jacks' success was reduced to the first over, as he was taken on by Abhishek Sharma in his second over. The all-rounder conceded 20 runs, with two sixes and a four giving SRH the much-needed momentum after an early jolt.

Travis Head had scored a century against RCB in the reverse fixture at the Chinnaswamy

The left-handed batter has caused mayhem this season since his SRH debut against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In the fixture between these two sides earlier during the season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where SRH piled on the highest total (287/3) in the competition's history, Head had scored 102 runs off 41 deliveries, hitting nine fours and eight sixes.

At the time of writing, SRH are still going strong in the powerplay despite losing both their openers inside the first four overs. The home side are placed at 41-2 after 4.1 overs with Aiden Markram and Nitish Reddy sharing the crease.

