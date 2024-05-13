[Watch] Will Jacks and Reece Topley leave RCB camp, franchise bids an emotional goodbye

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s English pair of Will Jacks and Reece Topley left the team's camp for national duty on Sunday, soon after their win over the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The win kept their hopes of making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs alive.

They will fly home to face Pakistan in a four-match T20I series that starts on Wednesday. The franchise posted a video of their last few moments with the team on Monday. Director Mo Bobat thanked them before the players bid their goodbyes.

"It's a shame we are going to miss you both," Bobat said. "You both contributed lots on the field and you both contributed even more off the field. We have had quite a tough start to the season. We have, obviously, come strength to strength now... and you two have played your part."

Will Jacks had a massive impact on RCB's campaign as he scored 230 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 175.57, most of those runs coming in wins. Reece Topley didn't have as good a time, picking up four wickets in as many matches at 42.

"The fans have made it amazing" - Will Jacks

Speaking about his experience, Jacks thanked the RCB fans and the members of the team for curating an "amazing" few weeks for him.

"It's been amazing," Jacks said. "The fans have made it amazing... I have really loved it. The city, Bangalore, is really cool. It's been a great experience. Greeny (Cameron Green), Lockie (Ferguson), Maxy (Glenn Maxwell), I have learned a lot from all the big players, all the local players and everyone has been great with training. I think we have created a really great environment and that has helped us get on as well."

Topley, who got injured and was ruled out after just one match last year, looked at the sunny side of getting more game time in 2024, saying:

"I have had a great time this year. Thankfully I lasted longer than last year which is an achievement in itself. The boys are in great space to go and hopefully reach the playoffs. Got to know a lot of the local boys. It's nice to see a lot of them come on leaps and bounds since last year and this year they have taken the game to new heights. Hopefully, I'll be playing against some of them in the future when they represent the Indian team over in the UK."

RCB are placed fifth after 13 games in the season and need to win their last group game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk by a good margin to have the chance to qualify for the playoffs.

