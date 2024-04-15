[Watch] "Winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling" - Ananya Pandey shares highlights with Shahrukh Khan & family from KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 game

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14).

In a video shared on Instagram, Ananya was seen posing with Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana and youngest son Abram in the stands. She was thrilled to witness KKR emerging on top of LSG in the city of joy and captioned her social media post:

"Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo 💜💜💜💜 winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling."

Suhana replied to the heartwarming post and commented:

"The bestttt," along with purple heart emojis.

For the unversed, the Knight Riders beat the Super Giants by eight wickets. Asked to bat first, LSG posted 161/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Nicholas Pooran, who smashed 45 runs off 32 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and two boundaries. Skipper KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni also chipped in valuable 39 (27) and 29 (27), respectively. Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for KKR, finishing with exceptional figures of 3/28.

In response, the hosts achieved the target with 4.2 overs to spare. The Knight Riders got off to the worst possible start as Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were dismissed by Mohsin Khan for single digits.

Phil Salt and skipper Shreyas Iyer then snatched the game from LSG's hands by sharing an unbeaten 120-run partnership. Salt scored 89 off 47 deliveries with the help of three sixes and 14 boundaries. Iyer contributed run-a-ball 38.

Shahrukh Khan takes victory lap as KKR beat LSG in IPL 2024 clash

Shahrukh Khan took a victory lap as a part of the tradition after the Knight Riders won their game against LSG at Eden Gardens in IPL on Sunday. The KKR co-owner was also seen consoling the Super Giants captain KL Rahul.

With the win, Kolkata retained their second spot in the points table. They now have four wins in five games. Shreyas Iyer and Co. will next host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 16.

Meanwhile, Lucknow dropped one spot to fifth following consecutive losses in IPL 2024. They have managed three wins in six games so far. Lucknow will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 19.

Click here to check out the full KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard.