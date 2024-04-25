[Watch] Yash Dayal traps Abhishek Sharma with slower one in SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Yash Dayal took the prized scalp of in-form batter Abhishek Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday (April 25). Sharma departed for 31 runs off 13 balls, including two sixes and three boundaries.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of SRH's run chase. Dayal bowled a full-length ball and Sharma went for a lofted shot, but ended up with a top edge that went up in the air. Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik settled underneath it to complete the sky-high catch.

The left-arm pacer took the pace off to outfox Sharma. It was a similar dismissal to T Natarajan dismissing Faf du Plessis earlier in the game.

With the wicket, RCB sent back both SRH openers for 37/2 after 3.4 overs. Will Jacks had sent back Travis Head in the first over of the innings.

Abhishek Sharma has been exceptional with the bat for the Sunrisers this season. The left-hander has amassed 288 runs in eight innings.

RCB set a 207-run target for SRH in IPL 2024 encounter

A clinical batting display from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar helped RCB post 206/7 against SRH in IPL on Thursday.

Kohli scored 51 runs off 43 balls in an innings laced with one six and four boundaries. Patidar scored a quick-fire 50 off 20 deliveries, comprising five sixes and two fours. The duo shared a 65-run partnership for the third wicket.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green and captain Faf du Plessis chipped in with 37* (20) and 25 (12), respectively.

Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball for the Sunrisers in his 100th IPL game, finishing with figures of 3/30, while T Natarajan bagged two wickets. Captain Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande picked up one wicket each.

At the time of writing, SRH were 68-4 after seven overs, with Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed at the crease. Heinrich Klaasen was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Cameron Green at mid-on off Swapnil Singh.

RCB will look to avenge the 25-run loss to SRH they suffered earlier this season. They have managed just one win in eight games so far. Meanwhile, SRH have won five out of first seven games, including the last four matches on the trot.

