[WATCH] Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning direct hit sends Faf du Plessis to the pavilion in RCB vs RR IPL 2023 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) fielder Yashasvi Jaiswal fired in a bullet throw to run out Faf du Plessis in the ongoing match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, April 23. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is the host for this game.

It was a key moment in the first innings as the shoulders of RR players were drooping, with Faf du Plessis (62 off 39 balls) and Glenn Maxwell going all guns blazing with their authoritative partnership of 127 runs. Du Plessis firmly drove Sandeep Sharma's delivery towards the cover region and took off for a quick single.

Jaiswal managed to stop the ball cleanly with a mini dive and threw it back accurately at the stumps without any delay, catching Faf du Plessis well short of the crease.

You can watch the dismissal below:

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell resurrect RCB's innings after they lost two quick wickets

After being asked to bat first, RCB suffered a massive blow early on as Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck off the first delivery of the match against Trent Boult. Shahbaz Ahmed, who was promoted to the No. 3 position, also failed to grab the opportunity as he perished in the third over trying to clear the in-field.

With their side reduced to 12/2 in 2.1 overs, Maxwell (77) and Du Plessis joined hands and did the repair job. The duo resorted to aggressive batsmanship to get their side out of the troubling situation as runs flowed briskly from both ends.

They powered RCB to a dominating position with their 127-run partnership for the third wicket. The home team was looking well set to reach a target above 210 comfortably with the two in full flow at the crease.

Jaiswal's moment of brilliance on the field broke the magnificent partnership, bringing RR back into the contest. Things went south for the hosts from thereon as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually reached 189/9.

Do you think RCB can defend the total? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes