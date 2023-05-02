[WATCH] "You never lose. You either Win or Learn"- Prithvi Shaw works hard in the gym after being dropped from DC playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw recently shared a video where he was seen working hard in the gym to improve his fitness after losing his spot in the playing XI.

Shaw came into IPL 2023 on the back of a decent domestic season. However, he has failed to perform well in the opportunities he has had so far this season. Across six matches in IPL 2023, Prithvi Shaw has managed to score only 47 runs at an average of 7.83, with a highest score of 15.

He is striking at a rate of 117.50, which is considerably lower than his career strike rate of 146.37 in the IPL.

Despite losing his place in DC's playing XI, Shaw is putting in the hard yards and training intensely to make a comeback. He gave a glimpse of it by sharing a reel on his Instagram handle. Prithvi Shaw captioned:

"You never lose. You either Win or Learn 💪🏻👊🏻🧿"

DC began their IPL 2023 campaign with five consecutive defeats. They managed to bounce back by winning their next two games, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

However, they stumbled once again, losing their last match against SRH on Saturday. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points from eight games.

DC's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

9. May 2 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Poll : 0 votes