[Watch] "You stabbed me in the back" - Dinesh Karthik's banter with Nasser Hussain over 2024 T20 World Cup selection

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took a light-hearted dig at former England captain Nasser Hussain during a conversation with each other.

Karthik recalled how Hussain wanted him out of the 2022 T20 squad so badly in a friendly banter. After an impressive IPL 2022 season, the 38-year-old was included in the Indian squad for the previous T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, Karthik flattered to deceive, scoring only 14 runs at an average of under five in four games.

On a SkySports podcast with Nasser Hussain, Karthik responded to a compliment from the former England captain cheekily by saying:

"Last year at the World Cup the only person who wanted me so badly out of the team... You took an interview with me you stabbed me in the back. Where is the Rishabh Pant that was the headline we got. Nas I am not going to trust a word of what you said. Nas doesn't like me as a person as a player as a wicketkeeper let alone any part of me. This was the first time he said 'oh you smashed it'."

"But still, if you ask him if he puts the Indian team right now and ask six keepers I would be the eighth on the list. Don't try to play nice and coy with me. After 10 games he would probably give me a ring and say I just thought for a second you batted well now looks good. On a serious note, it has been a good start for me personally," added Karthik.

Here is a video of Dinesh Karthik's rant against Nasser Hussain:

Team India is still searching for their frontline wicketkeeper for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, with the ongoing IPL acting as a potential clincher for all the contenders for the spot.

Dinesh Karthik has been in sensational form in IPL 2024

Dinesh Karthik has been among the few bright spots for RCB in an otherwise dim IPL 2024 campaign. They are currently second to bottom on the points table with a lone win and four losses.

However, Karthik has regained his touch as a finisher after a dismal IPL season last year. The veteran wicketkeeper has scored 90 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of over 173 in five outings.

Karthik was the star in RCB's lone win this season against PBKS, scoring a 10-ball 28 to clinch a tense run chase in the final over. Ahead of the season, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer had stated that the ongoing season will likely be his last in the IPL.

Dinesh Karthik will be back in action when RCB takes on MI in their next encounter on Thursday, April 11.