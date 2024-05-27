SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO and co-owner Kaviya Maran took time out to go to the dressing room and talk to her players after their drubbing at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final. SRH could only post 113 while batting first and the final ended up being a no-contest.

In a video posted by the SunRisers on their social media, Kaviya is seen having a chat with coach Daniel Vettori and captain Pat Cummins. She is also seen speaking to the rest of the players and trying to cheer them up, reminding them of the thrilling brand of cricket that they played all season.

Here's what she said:

"You guys really have made us all so proud. I had to come here and tell you that. Really, I mean, you've redefined the way we play T20 cricket and everyone is talking about us. The off-day had to happen today, but really, great job with the bat, with the ball."

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Kaviya Maran was seen in tears after SRH lost the final. However, she gathered herself later and spent time with the players to make them believe how proud she was as a co-owner of the franchise.

Kaviya Maran on SRH's comeback

SRH had finished rock bottom of the IPL 2023 points table and decided to make some radical changes in their coaching staff as well as the leadership group of the team. Kaviya Maran was keen to get Pat Cummins into the team as the captain and the price tag of a whopping INR 20.5 crore showed how clear she was with her intentions.

The move worked wonders as the SunRisers made it all the way to the final and entertained their fans with their explosive batting. On this, Kaviya stated:

"Even though we have finished last place last year, all the fans came in huge numbers because of the potential you guys had. Everyone is talking about us and the style of cricket we've played. Don't look like this (sad). We have played the finals. It wasn't just any other game. All the other teams have been watching us tonight."

Kaviya Maran has already been successful in winning silverware with the SunRisers franchise as her team SunRisers Eastern Cape have won both editions of the SA20 league so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback