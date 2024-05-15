[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal backpedals to pull off spectacular catch in RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pulled off an excellent catch to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. With the catch, Chahal helped Trent Boult make a dent in Punjab's chase as Prabhsimran departed for six runs off four balls.

The dismissal came in the opening over of Punjab's run chase. Boult bowled a short delivery outside off and Prabhsimran looked to pull it away but ended up with a top edge. Chahal back-peddled to take a reverse cup catch, leaving everyone in awe.

Prabhsimran has failed to deliver in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, which has been one of the reasons behind their failures. The right-hander has 263 runs in 13 matches, including a half-century.

Meanwhile, Boult has bagged 12 wickets in 13 matches this season so far. The tally could get better by the end of the ongoing game.

PBKS lose early wickets against RR in IPL 2024 match

A clinical early bowling display from Avesh Khan and Trent Boult helped RR derail PBKS' chase.

At the time of writing, Punjab were 39/3 after six overs, with Jonny Bairstow and Curran at the crease. Apart from Trent Boult, Avesh Khan dismissed Rilee Rossouw (22 of 13) and Shashank Singh (two-ball duck) in the same over.

Opting to bat first, RR posted 144/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Riyan Parag top scored with 48 runs off 34 balls, including six boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed 28 off 19 deliveries with the help of one six and three boundaries. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with identical scores of 18 each.

Captain Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets each for Punjab, while Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh shared one each.

Punjab will look to return to winning ways against RR after losing to Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last two games. They, however, have been eliminated from the playoffs race, with just four wins in the first 12 matches.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson and Co. have already booked a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The Jaipur-based franchise has eight wins in 12 games so far. A win will help them consolidate the second place in the points table.

