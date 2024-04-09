[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan catch up ahead of RR vs GT IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Yuzvendra Chahal had a friendly interaction with fellow leg-spinner Rashid Khan at a recent practice session in Jaipur. Rashid is in the city with the Gujarat Titans (GT) contingent for the upcoming IPL 2024 match against the Royals.

The Rajasthan franchise shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Chahal and Rashid catching up at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In the clip, Rashid Khan can be seen walking in a funny manner while approaching Yuzvendra Chahal before hugging and having a conversation with him.

The video was captioned:

You can watch the video below:

RR are currently at the top the IPL 2024 points table

Rajasthan Royals have begun their IPL 2024 journey in grand fashion, racking up four straight wins. They are the only unbeaten team at the moment and occupy the pole position in the points table.

Here is the schedule for the remaining matches of RR this season:

Match 24: April 10 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

Match 27: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

Match 31: April 16 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 38: April 22 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

Match 44: April 27 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

Match 50: May 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

Match 56: May 7 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 61: May 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, 3:30 PM

Match 65: May 15 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

Match 70: May 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, 7:30 PM