[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal wins the mini-battle against Shreyas Iyer during KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match

Veteran Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had the last laugh against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer in the face-off between the duo in Match 31 of IPL 2024 in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16.

In the 13th over of Kolkata's innings, Iyer's eyes lit up when he saw a fuller delivery from Chahal and deposited it into the stands over mid-wicket. However, the leg-spinner cleverly pulled his length a tad back and reaped the benefits.

Shreyas Iyer tried to repeat his previous shot but the ball just wasn't full enough to hit across the line over cow corner. He missed the ball completely in the process and Yuzvendra Chahal had his man as the on-field umpire adjudged it as out.

Here's the video:

While Shreyas reviewed the decision, somewhere he knew that he was in deep trouble as he began walking back to the pavilion even before the reviews confirmed three reds. It was an important wicket for the Royals as the KKR skipper was looking to break free. He left the field after scoring 11 runs from seven balls.

Sunil Narine's ton powers KKR well past 200 against RR

All-rounder Sunil Narine continued his redemption arc as a batter as he became just the third KKR player in the history of the IPL to score a century. Right from the get-go, Narine blew away the RR bowlers and spared no one from the opposition in his carnage.

By the time he was dismissed, the southpaw had already scored 109 runs off just 56 balls, ensuring that Kolkata went past the 200-run mark easily. Rinku Singh then played a sensational cameo of 20* off just nine balls, helping the hosts post a mammoth 223/6 in their 20 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's form and Jos Buttler's niggle could be massive factors in deciding whether the Royals get the solid start they need to chase down the target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback