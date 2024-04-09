Waved hello to a beautiful girl during IPL, was waiting for her to message me on Facebook: Shreyas Iyer on Kapil Sharma show 

Team India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer made an interesting revelation during his recent appearance with Rohit Sharma on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Netflix.

Shreyas, who has a huge female fan following, said that he said hi to a girl in the stands during his first year in the IPL and waited in hope that she would message him on Facebook.

Shreyas and Rohit had a lot of fun during their visit as guests on 'The Great India Kapil Show'. Both star players made numerous interesting comments on the comedy show, some of which are going viral.

During one such conversation between Kapil and Shreyas, the host jokingly asked the player if he keeps track of female fans who hold posters like 'Shreyas Marry Me!' at stadiums. Rather sportingly, the batter shared an anecdote:

“When I was playing IPL for the first year, I saw a beautiful girl sitting in the stands and I waved hello to her. This is years ago. After the match, I was waiting for her to message me on Facebook, and I kept checking for it. That is the only incident that happened to me.”

During the comedy show, the KKR captain also performed a card trick and impressed the cast of the program as well as the audience.

Speaking of Rohit, he also made an interesting revelation and said that he would never share a room with Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan because the two have a habit of being rather messy.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR went down to CSK in Chennai

Speaking of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first defeat in the 2024 edition on Monday, April 8. They went down to Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK won the toss and asked KKR to bat first. Kolkata came up with a below-par batting effort, as they were restricted to 137-9 in their 20 overs. Shreyas top-scored for his side with 34 off 32, a knock that included three fours.

For Chennai Super Kings, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with brilliant figures of 3-18 from four overs.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande also impressed with 3-33, while Mustafizur Rahman claimed 2-22. In their chase, CSK got home in 17.4 overs, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the way with an unbeaten 67 off 58.