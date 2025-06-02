"Way off the mark for high pressure cricket" - Tom Moody's scathing remark on Mumbai Indians pacer after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody questioned Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Reece Topley's readiness for the high-pressure IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. Topley was drafted into MI's playing XI for the do-or-die clash due to injuries to Deepak Chahar and Richard Gleeson.

However, the tall Englishman struggled for rhythm and conceded 40 runs off his three overs without a wicket. Topley's third over saw PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer smash a hat-trick of sixes to turn the side completely in their direction in a stiff run-chase of 204.

PBKS eventually won the contest by five wickets in 19 overs, with Iyer finishing on 87* from 41 deliveries.

Reflecting on Topley's selection and performance after the game on ESPN Cricinfo, Moody said [2:04]:

"Topley looked like a bowler that was conditioned for nets but way off the mark for real high-pressure competitive cricket. That's what he was missing so it is very hard to come from being on top of your game and in rhythm in the nets to suddenly transferring that to pressure game situation."

Moody also felt skipper Hardik Pandya should have bowled more than the two overs with the game slipping away from MI.

"Hardik should have had a two-fer. That second over you would expect Trent Boult to catch that 99 times out of 100. He should have bowled because he was executing what was required on that surface and there was an opportunity that was missed. He should have come back and grabbed the bull by the horn. [0:47]"

Hardik picked up Josh Inglis's massive wicket and had a catch dropped off his bowling by Trent Boult of Nehal Wadhera. Yet, the MI skipper bowled only two overs despite impressive figures of 1/19.

"He didn't back Santner because of Shreyas' presence" - Tom Moody on Hardik Pandya's captaincy in MI-PBKS clash

Tom Moody questioned Hardik Pandya's decision not to bowl Mitchell Santner after two excellent overs during PBKS' run-chase against MI in Qualifier 2. The Kiwi left-arm spinner conceded only 15 runs in his first two overs but returned to bowl the rest of the way.

"He (Hardik) also needed to back Santner. He didn't back Santner because of Shreyas' (Iyer) presence at the crease. He felt because Shreyas is such a good player of spin, he may take to him. But, I would be backing the bowler. Santer is a very crafty bowler, international pedigree. He has been there and done that many times, so had to back him," said Moody [1:27].

The loss sent MI packing from the tournament, leaving them trophyless for the last five IPL seasons since their back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, PBKS will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the grand finale at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

