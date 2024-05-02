"We have 7-8 people practicing coin tosses" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on why MS Dhoni told him 'luck will not change' with toss in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is facing a tough time at the toss in the IPL 2024 season as he has lost nine tosses in 10 games so far.

With dew factor playing a major role in most of the games this season, Gaikwad understands the importance of not letting that advantage go away to the opposition. He opened up about a conversation he had with MS Dhoni when he lost the toss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Speaking to Star Sports, Ruturaj Gaikwad explained how the CSK players practice coin tosses and why MS Dhoni told him that his luck with tosses may not change. He said:

"The first thing Mahi bhai said when I came back was, 'Anyways you cannot control it, but you still have to win it.' We have seven-eight people practicing coin tosses and against each one of them I am winning tosses.

"I was high on confidence and I thought maybe my luck is changing and in coming matches I may win tosses. But he (Dhoni) says, 'No No. The luck will not change because you won that many amount of tosses which you would have won in the upcoming games. So definitely now you're losing more.'"

Expand Tweet

Ruturaj Gaikwad also lost the toss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday and the dew factor proved to be a massive advantage for the visitors as they chased down the target of 163 with ease.

Ruturaj Gaikwad reflects on the loss to PBKS

Ruturaj Gaikwad accepted that CSK were probably 50-60 runs short of posting a competitive total against PBKS, especially because of how better the pitch became for batting in the second innings with dew. He hilariously mentioned that he is under pressure for tosses because of having lost nine out of 10.

Here's what he told the host broadcaster after the game:

"Probably I would say 50 or 60 runs short, the pitch wasn't great batting first and it got better in the second half and with the impact player rule, it's definitely 50 or 60 runs short. I practice (coin toss) a lot, the difference is I win in the practice but not in the actual toss, but have to try something different. I'm under pressure in the toss, not in the actual game."

Chennai will look to avenge their defeat against Punjab and also get back into the race to the playoffs as the two teams meet once again on May 5 at the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback