We asked ChatGPT to predict IPL 2025 Orange Cap winner; it picked 4 Indians among Top 5 contenders

Every year, the leading run-getter of the season in the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap. Shaun Marsh (Punjab Kings) won the Orange Cap in the inaugural season in 2008. Australian batter David Warner has won the honor on three occasions - 2015, 2017 and 2019. Indian superstar Virat Kohli has clinched the Orange Cap on two occasions in the IPL - 2016 and 2024.

Kohli amassed a record 973 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2016 season. Another Indian batter Shubman Gill smashed 890 runs for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 edition. Like every season, this time as well there is there is plenty of excitement and intrigue over who would walk away with the Orange Cap.

We asked ChatGPT to predict the Orange Cap winner of IPL 2025 based on current form. It picked the top five contenders, with four of them being Indians.

Kohli was on the top of the list. About the RCB star, ChatGPT wrote:

"The highest run-scorer in IPL history, Kohli amassed 741 runs in IPL 2024 at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. He has previously won the Orange Cap twice, including a record 973-run season in 2016."

Gill was the second name on the list of contenders for the IPL 2025 Orange Cap.

"Gill clinched the Orange Cap in 2023 with 890 runs. His elegant stroke play and ability to score big make him a top contender for 2025," the AI chatbot noted.

KL Rahul, who will represent Delhi Capitals (DC) this season, was the next name. On the stylish batter, ChatGPT commented:

"A consistent performer, Rahul scored 520 runs in IPL 2024.His adaptability and experience position him well in the Orange Cap race."

The AI chatbot also picked Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as one of the top contenders. About him, ChatGPT stated:

"The 2021 Orange Cap winner, Gaikwad accumulated 583 runs in IPL 2024 at an average of 53.00. His consistent performances make him a player to watch."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Australian opener Travis Head was the only non-Indian on the list. On Head, the AI chatbot wrote:

"Known for his explosive batting, Head scored 567 runs in IPL 2024 at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 191.His aggressive style could lead to a standout season."

ChatGPT, however, concluded that Kohli's 'exceptional form and track record' make him a leading candidate for the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL history

Apart from winning the Orange Cap on two occasions, Kohli is also the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL. In 252 matches so far, he has amassed 8,004 at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97, with eight hundreds and 55 half-centuries.

The 36-year-old also holds the record for having notched up the most centuries in the Indian Premier League. Jos Buttler is second on the list with seven tons, while Kohli's former RCB teammate Chris Gayle has six to his name.

