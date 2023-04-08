"We haven't batted, bowled and fielded well for a whole game yet" - Delhi Capitals fast-bowling coach James Hopes

Delhi Capitals' fast-bowling coach James Hopes admitted that they haven't been at their best in IPL 2023 in either the bowling or the batting departments, and must pull up their socks moving forward. The former Australian all-rounder observed that youngsters have found it slightly hard to cope up at this level.

The Capitals are yet to get off the mark in IPL 2023, having lost both their matches convincingly. They crashed to a 50-run loss in their opening game to the Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a six-wicket drubbing to the Gujarat Titans.

David Warner and co. face the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 8) in Guwahati.

Speaking ahead of the crucial tie against the Royals, Hopes said he is looking forward to the youngsters stepping up and hoping they have acclimatized to the bowlers bowling at high speeds.

As quoted by the official website, the 44-year-old stated:

"We haven't batted, bowled and fielded well for a whole game yet. We are hoping we can do that from our next game and then hopefully, we can string a few victories together. We have a few young players, who are facing bowling speeds of high 140s or low 150s for the first time. They are learning it the hard way through the competition. Hopefully, they'll get more comfortable with the high pace and start turning their performances around."

The Capitals' batting unit has struggled in both matches, with none of the batters going on to score big. Warner, one of the most prolific IPL batters, has scores of 56 and 37, and knows he will need to inspire his teammates to deliver.

"Abishek Porel is a special talent" - James Hopes

Abhishek Porel celebrates a wicket with Anrich Nortje. (Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on Abhishek Porel, James Hopes said the youngster's performances have been promising and backed him to get better with every game.

"Abishek Porel is a special talent. He got our innings going with the bat against Gujarat Titans and he did well with the gloves behind the wicket. He's a very good wicketkeeper and he'll catch up with the speed of the game with the bat as well."

Porel, who replaced Rishabh Pant in the squad, smacked two sixes against the Titans to add some crucial runs with Axar Patel and affected one dismissal. The Capitals will also be without Mitchell Marsh, who will miss a few games to attend his wedding back home.

