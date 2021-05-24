"We can win by working together"- Pandya brothers send new batch of oxygen concentrators to COVID centres

Indian cricket's Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, have contributed their bit to the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mumbai Indians stars have donated oxygen concentrators to rural areas, where medical infrastructure needs more support.

During IPL 2021, Hardik had informed fans that the Pandya brothers would donate 200 oxygen concentrators to rural parts of India. On Monday, Krunal posted a photo on Instagram to update his followers that a new batch of oxygen concentrators was being dispatched to COVID centres.

"This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyones speedy recovery," Krunal Pandya captioned the post.

Krunal posted this update on his Twitter handle as well. Hardik retweeted his tweet and quoted:

"We’re in the middle of a tough battle that we can win by working together."

Pandya brothers will likely return to the field in July

The Pandya brothers have become an integral part of the Indian cricket team in white-ball formats. Neither Hardik nor Krunal could make it to the Indian squad for the England tour, but both all-rounders will likely get a spot in the team for the Sri Lankan tour.

The Indian cricket team will visit Sri Lanka in July to play six white-ball matches against the hosts. Since the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the Pandya brothers will have the onus of bringing their 'A' game to the table.

Pandya brothers during IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya did not have a memorable IPL 2021 campaign in April-May. While Hardik scored 52 runs in seven games, Krunal aggregated 100 runs and took three wickets in seven outings.

It would be interesting to see if they can rebound in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.