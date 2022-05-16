"We are considering the game as a knockout match for us" - Kuldeep Yadav on DC's crucial tie against PBKS in IPL 2022 

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav has stated that the team are considering their upcoming contest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as a knockout game.

Both sides are placed precariously in the middle of the table with 12 points and two matches remaining.

Inconsistency has been a common factor when it comes to northern franchises this season. They have failed to rack up successive wins with selection woes and COVID outbreaks playing their part.

DC racked up a dominant win the last time the two teams met at the Brabourne Stadium. While the Rishabh Pant-led side are looking to make it to their fourth successive playoffs, PBKS have been devoid of it since 2014.

Opining that the key is to assess the conditions well and not repeat the mistakes they have made over the course of the tournament, Kuldeep Yadav said:

"This is a do-or-die situation for us. We have performed well in the tournament, but we have lost some close games. We have to make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes we have committed in the competition so far."

The left-arm wrist-spinner said:

"We have prepared well for our next match. We are considering the game as a knockout match for us. It will be important for us to get off to a good start, whether we bat or bowl first. It'll also be crucial for us to assess the conditions well."

Following his four-fer against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 28, the 27-year-old is going through a dry spell.

In his last four matches, he has only claimed one wicket at an economy of 10.15. He has also slid in the race for the Purple Cap, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Wanindu Hasaranga claiming the spot below Chahal.

"There's no weak team in T20s" - Kuldeep Yadav

PBKS pose as a different side at the moment following a shift in team combination. They secured a crucial win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match to stake their claim for a playoff spot.

Claiming that the shortest format of the game is unpredictable, Kuldeep Yadav said:

"Punjab Kings are a good side. There are a lot of good players in the team. They batted very well in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. There's no weak team in T20s. Anybody can put up a big score or take wickets on any given day,"

DC will take on PBKS later tonight in a virtual knockout game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

