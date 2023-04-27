"We'd like to see some pink here, but there's a bit of yellow"- Sanju Samson at the toss of clash RR vs CSK IPL 2023 clash in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson said he was looking to see some support for their side at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium during tonight's clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Fans across India have been showering love on the CSK side this season, considering that it might potentially be a farewell campaign for MS Dhoni.

So far, crowds in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore have turned up in large numbers wearing yellow jerseys to support MS Dhoni's CSK side ahead of the home franchise.

Rajasthan Royals will be playing their 200th IPL match tonight at their home ground in Jaipur against CSK. Sanju Samson opened up about the milestone match during the toss, saying:

"Each and every game is different. Let's see how it (200th game for RR) goes. It feels really great and playing for this franchise for 8-10 years is a great achievement for me personally. We'd like to see some pink here but there's a bit of yellow, we all know the reason for that.

Samson opted to bat first in the contest and mentioned that it was a good batting track. He said:

"We'll bat first. It looks like a really good wicket to bat on. Let's see how it goes today. We'll take on the learning from the last games and stick to our strength, which is defending a total. One change. Boulty misses out, Adam Zampa comes in."

RR XI:

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Impact subs for Rajasthan Royals: Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav

CSK XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

Impact subs for Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

