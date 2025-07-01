"We are definitely looking at Sanju" - Five-time IPL champions drop bombshell after disappointing IPL 2025

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly interested in signing Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson, ahead of the 2026 season. A Cricbuzz report said that CSK are interested in bringing the 30-year-old into their setup, as are a few other teams as well.
A franchise official confirmed that CSK were interested in acquiring Samson, but were undecided on which player or players would be swapped from their end.
"We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested," a CSK official, on condition of anonymity, told Cricbuzz.
The report also said RR had conducted a review meeting of their IPL 2025 performance in London last week. The meeting was attended by head coach Rahul Dravid, who returned to the franchise ahead of the 18th season of the league. The inaugural champions finished at ninth place on the points table in IPL 2025, with eight points in 14 matches.
Sanju Samson endures frustrating IPL 2025 as RR fail to make IPL 2025 Playoffs
Sanju Samson had a frustrating IPL 2025 as injuries hampered him from playing all 14 matches of the season. He began the campaign as an Impact Player in the opening three matches.
Later, he sustained an abdominal injury while batting in a match against Delhi Capitals that forced him to miss five matches in the tournament. Samson first played for RR in 2013 and after a brief stint with the Delhi franchise between 2015 and 2017, returned to RR in 2018 and has, ever since, been with them.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS