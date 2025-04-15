“Had fitness test for him today" - Ponting's big revelation on Chahal after spinner’s game-changing spell in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting made a shocking revelation that Yuzvendra Chahal's participation was doubtful for the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to a shoulder injury. The wrist spinner was cleared to play after a fitness test, and bagged match-winning figures of 4-28 in a historic match in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15.

Chahal triggered a collapse in the middle overs to help PBKS script history. The Shreyas Iyer-led side bundled out KKR for 95 runs while defending a paltry 112-run target. This now marks the lowest-ever successfully defended target in IPL history.

PBKS were desperate for a breakthrough to remain in the hunt after their early strikes had reduced KKR to 7-2. Chahal turned the game around on its head by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi in his first two overs.

He piled on more pressure by sending back Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh off consecutive deliveries in the 12th over of the innings. After being reduced to 76-7, KKR were solely reliant on Andre Russell to rescue them.

Ricky Ponting recalled how Chahal declared his availability for the match despite his shoulder injury scare, and hailed his performance.

"The heart rate is up. Probably over 200. I don't need that at the age of 50. Tells you how funny the game is. The other day we could not defend 245. How good was Chahal. We had a fitness test for him today. He picked up a shoulder injury. But before the game, he told me, 'Coach, I am 100% ready to play'. I would have been proud even if we did not win. Just how we went about in the second half," the head coach told the broadcasters after the contest.

Chahal was battling a poor run of form in the tournament after taking only two wickets in his first five matches of the season. The spinner justified his price tag with a sublime performance that sends PBKS back into the top four in the points table.

"I have coached a lot in the IPL. But this might be my best win" - Ricky Ponting on scripting history with PBKS against KKR in IPL 2025

PBKS were far from favorites, posting only 111 on the board after opting to bat first. The home side had a fiery start, but lost their way as the innings progressed. Vital contributions from Shashank Singh and Xavier Bartlett helped the side cross the three-figure mark from 86-8 at one stage.

Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett were instrumental with the new ball as Arshdeep Singh was introduced into the attack as late as the fifth over. Ponting, however, justified the decisions in what he termed his best win as a coach in the IPL.

"The wicket was holding up a bit, but not many would have given us a chance at the halfway stage. The match-ups tonight suggested that Jansen and Bartlett were the better choice with the new ball. This could be a season-defining moment. I have coached a lot in the IPL. But this might be my best win," Ponting added.

PBKS had failed to defend a mammoth 246-run target in their previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They have managed to flip the narrative just a couple of days later.

