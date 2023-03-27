"We won't get a chance in the starting XI" - AB de Villiers rules out a RCB comeback in IPL 2023

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers played down a chance of a return to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Villiers and Chris Gayle were inducted into the Hall of Fame by the RCB franchise for their contributions over the years. The duo were each presented with a Medal of Honor in front of a packed crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, March 26.

The pair were asked about a potential return to the side at the same event. While Gayle, who is yet to retire from international cricket, jokingly said that he is ready to return, de Villiers turned down the offer, saying that they won't be able to break into the playing XI.

"Absolutely, I would love that. I am ready," Gayle said during the RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru.

"I think the team is too good at the moment," de Villiers replied. "We won't get a chance in the starting XI. We would rather be fans and support the boys to bring the Trophy back home. Ee Saala Cup Namde (This year, the trophy is our's)."

De Villiers and Gayle were part of the Royal Challengers for several years but couldn't guide them to the title. They came close to winning in 2016 but lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final.

"It's the best crowd in the world" - AB de Villiers on his favorite RCB memory

RCB retired jersey numbers 17 and 333 worn by AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, respectively, as a mark of respect for their contributions.

Recalling their precious memories from their RCB days, de Villiers and Gayle spoke highly of their loyal fanbase.

"My favourite memory is here, being here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, being in front of the crowd. It's the best crowd in the world. Winning games of cricket right here is a wonderful feeling," the former Proteas skipper said.

"To the RCB fans, thank you so much for the support over the years. It's been phenomenal. I have made quite a few memories, that 175 actually stands out here. I have made so many memories and my 175 stands out," Gayle continued.

De Villiers scored 4491 runs from 156 matches between 2011 and 2021, including two tons.

Gayle, on the other hand, amassed 3163 runs, including five centuries, in 83 matches for RCB between 2011 and 2017.

