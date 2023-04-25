"We are getting to see it repeatedly" - Irfan Pathan on Delhi Capitals' irresponsible batting in IPL 2023 win vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Irfan Pathan has criticized some of the Delhi Capitals (DC) batters for playing reckless shots that led to their dismissals in their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Capitals recovered from a mid-innings collapse to set a 145-run target for SRH after opting to bat first in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24. Their bowlers then restricted Aiden Markram and Co. to 137/6 as the visitors registered a narrow seven-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on the Delhi Capitals losing a few wickets due to irresponsible shots, to which he responded:

"We are getting to see it repeatedly. It is not about this match only. You can understand the bowling against Phil Salt, it was the first over, there was swing, it was the new ball and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience."

The former Indian all-rounder acknowledged that Mitchell Marsh, much like Phil Salt, fell prey to a good delivery, observing:

"Then good bowling from T Natarajan as he generally does not bring the ball in, he takes it away. The seam was also towards fine leg, so that was good bowling, the first two wickets."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had Phil Salt caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen for a golden duck. Marsh (25 off 15) was trapped in front of the wickets by T Natarajan, with the on-field not-out decision being reversed after a review.

"It was not understandable" - Irfan Pathan on the Delhi Capitals losing three wickets in Washington Sundar's over

David Warner was Washington Sundar's first victim. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan was flummoxed by the Delhi Capitals' approach while losing three wickets in a Washington Sundar over, stating:

"After that, three wickets fell in Washington Sundar's over. First David Warner got out, then Sarfaraz Khan played a shot in the air and when the third wicket fell of Aman Hakim Khan, it was not understandable."

The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned Sarfaraz Khan for playing a lofted sweep shot after David Warner had been dismissed similarly in the same over, elaborating:

"Both batters (Warner and Sarfaraz) play the sweep shots, but when one wicket has fallen, you don't play it in the air. As an Indian batter, you play it along the ground but here there was no desire to play it along the ground."

Pathan also questioned whether it was the Delhi Capitals management's decision or Aman Khan's own call to play the big shots from the word go. The big-hitter struck a lucky boundary off the first ball he faced and then holed out while attempting an ugly hoick off the very next delivery.

