"We knew each other so well and always kept in touch" - Sanju Samson regrets RR letting go of star player for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has disclosed that he would change the IPL mega auction rules to retain more players because the team lost Jos Buttler ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Samson formed a great bonding with Buttler during their time together at RR from 2018 to 2024. Thus, he got emotional when the franchise had to let go of the England wicketkeeper-batter.

Speaking exclusively in the SuperStar series on JioHotstar, Samson shared details of the relationship he formed with Buttler during their time together at the Rajasthan Royals. Due to the mega auction rules, RR had to let go of Buttler, who has now joined the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025.

Explaining how Jos Buttler's departure from the Rajasthan Royals team hurt him, Samson said:

"Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years, forming a long batting partnership. We knew each other so well and always kept in touch. He was like an elder brother to me. When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and played a huge role in helping me lead the team. Letting him go has been one of the most challenging things for me."

Sanju Samson further said that the entire Rajasthan Royals family was emotional after Jos Buttler's departure. Some of them are still coming to terms with the fact that the Englishman has joined another IPL team.

"Even during the England series, I told him over dinner" - Sanju Samson shares unknown tale about Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler-led England team visited India for a five-match T20I series earlier this year. Sanju Samson was a part of the Indian team during that series. The RR skipper disclosed the details of a chat with Buttler at the dinner table during that series.

The Kerala-born cricketer said:

"Even during the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players. While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose connections and relationships built over years."

The Rajasthan Royals retained six players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Along with captain Sanju Samson, they retained Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, and Sandeep Sharma in their squad.

