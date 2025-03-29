"We know how destructive a player he is" - Rahul Dravid explains key change in batting order ahead of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has backed the decision to keep Riyan Parag at the number three position in the batting order. The 52-year-old said that the franchise was looking to give the right-handed batter "as many balls as we possibly can."

Ad

Rahul Dravid added that Parag is comfortable batting at number three for RR. He also said he was capable of batting at any position in the line-up.

"Look, Riyan [Parag] is one of our best batters, let's be honest. And we want to give him as many balls as we possibly can. Twenty overs is a very short time and the more balls Riyan Parag bats for us, the better it is for us as a team."

Ad

Trending

"But honestly, the move to No. 3 was a positive move to try and give him more time to bat. And we know how destructive a player he is and if he gets more time, then he can score more runs and that can benefit the team. And I think he's quite comfortable, he's more than capable of batting at any position," Dravid said on Saturday [Via ESPN Cricinfo].

Ad

The former India head coach also praised Parag's leadership qualities in the two matches of IPL 2025 so far. He said captaining RR was giving the 23-year-old right-handed batter "exposure and experience". Dravid felt that the decision was helping the franchise in their process of developing players over the course of the tournament.

"I think he's adapted really well. As a captain, it's nice for him to get this opportunity till Sanju is able to field again. And he's sharing his thoughts and his ideas. Very clear. He's very solid in that sense."

Ad

"Of course, it's unfortunate that Sanju [Samson] was not able to captain and play for us. But I think in a way it's nice that we were able to give Riyan, our vice-captain, a chance to captain in a few games and give him that exposure and experience as well," Dravid said.

RR looking for first win in IPL 2025 against CSK on Sunday

RR have endured a difficult start to their IPL 2025 campaign, with two losses in their first two matches. Their third match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 30, will be their second and final home game at Guwahati.

Parag has been leading in place of Sanju Samson, who is still struggling with a finger injury and hasn't been able to captain the inaugural IPL winners in the first two matches of this season. He has been used as an Impact Player in the two matches so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback