Sanju Samson to play first three IPL 2025 matches as an impact player, announces deputy to RR teammates [Watch]

In a recent development, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is set to play the first three games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as an impact player. During this period, Riyan Parag will lead the side.

Ad

Rajasthan Royals posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) where Sanju Samson can be seen making the announcement, informing his other teammates about the development.

"I am actually not completely fit for the next three games. So there are lot of leaders in this group from last few years. There have been some great people who have taken care of this environment really nicely. But for the next three games, Riyan will be leading the team. He is very capable to do it. I expect everyone to support him and be with him," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rajasthan Royals begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. Their second and third clashes are against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

They made it to the playoffs last season but lost in the second qualifier to Hyderabad. Rajasthan will be keen to go the distance this time around and lift the IPL trophy for the second time (after 2008).

Ad

Sanju Samson not cleared to keep wickets by COE

Sanju Samson can play as a batter but has not been cleared to keep wickets by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE). Until he is deemed fully fit, he will play as an impact player and will hence not lead the side.

Samson injured a finger during the home T20I series against England. He underwent surgery for the same before the start of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter will only captain the side once he is completely fit.

However, the franchise, in a press release, mentioned that Sanju Samson will play a key role as a batter and will remain an integral part of their set-up. Meanwhile, the franchise also said they are confident in Riyan Parag's leadership skills and that he is well-equipped to take up this role in the initial three matches of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback