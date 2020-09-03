'We know what makes each other tick' - Mitchell McClenaghan confident of MI doing well in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has mentioned that the franchise's squad members know how to get the best out of each other, considering that most of them have played together for many years. He made this observation during a conversation with Rohit Sharma on the sidelines of the Mumbai Indians' training session.

Mitchell McClenaghan replied that it was definitely the case when asked by Rohit Sharma if he was happy to be back with the Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma observed that the IPL is known to be very dynamic over the years and that the squads need to adapt to the varying conditions quickly.

Mitchell McClenaghan concurred with his captain while adding that communication and adaptability have been the Mumbai Indians' strengths over the years, with the skipper and team management always being available for the squad members.

"Yeah, I agree. I think you talk about communication and adapting quickly and that's always been our strength. Easy to talk to, skipper talks to everyone, management talk to everyone, so that's not going to be an issue with us, we will adapt very quickly I am sure."

Rohit Sharma pointed out that it is going to be a unique IPL, with the team members egging each other along in the absence of crowds.

"I know it is going to be a different IPL for all of us. It is not going to be the same, where there will be no crowd supporting the team. It will be, literally, 11 of us, lifting each other."

Mitchell McClenaghan responded in a light-hearted manner that it would be a usual thing for him, having played in New Zealand in front of empty stands.

"That is normal for me, being in New Zealand. We don't get anyone to come for domestic cricket. So I will be able to share a few tips on that, playing in front of 10 people."

Mitchell McClenaghan opined that the absence of a crowd would not hamper the Mumbai Indians much because the team is known to perform well in away matches.

"We play really well away from home and that's when the crowd is against us. We have always found a way of banding together when things aren't in our favour. And that's what the atmosphere is going to be this time."

The left-arm pacer elaborated that all the Mumbai Indians squad members know how to get the best out of each other, with the outfit having had a stable lineup for the last few years.

"We will be sweet, we have got a very stable squad for the last six years. We know what makes each other tick, so I think we will be fine."

Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma on playing in the UAE

Mitchell McClenaghan is sharing his experiences of playing in the UAE with other squad members

Rohit Sharma observed that Mitchell McClenaghan has played a lot of cricket in Dubai, with his experience at the IPL 2020 venues likely to bring a lot to the table. The Mumbai Indians captain asked the Kiwi pacer how he is planning to help prepare the other team members for the new conditions.

Mitchell McClenaghan responded that he is already having conversations with the batsmen, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya in particular, who have not played previously in the UAE.

"We are already having good conversations. All the wickets here in UAE are all different. Some stay slow, some bounce a little more. So conversations have already started. Particularly with our batters. Hardik, Krunal, those guys who haven't played here before. Their stuff is already starting, which has been good."

Mitchell McClenaghan also pointed out that the Mumbai Indians have the luxury of Chris Lynn and Kieron Pollard in their squad, with the duo having played innumerable matches in the UAE.

"Then you have got Lynny and Polly coming. They must have played a 100 games in the UAE. So those guys have got the real experience. And I think that's going to help us a lot."

Rohit Sharma signed off by stating that they are looking forward to the season.

The Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the IPL, with four titles to their name. They would be looking to clinch a record-extending fifth title in IPL 2020.