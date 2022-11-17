"We have a long way to go in understanding T20 cricket" - Ravichandran Ashwin on dynamics of shortest format

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that a few modifications should be made in the T20 format, emphasizing the importance of understanding how people consume the sport.

Incidentally, the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the season are rewarded with orange and purple caps, respectively, in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He questioned whether there is a need to rethink this approach of awarding players based on the volumes of runs scored and wickets scalped.

Speaking about the same on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained:

"I feel we have a long way to go in understanding T20 cricket. It's important to know how the end user is consuming the game. Based on that only the rest of the things will start happening. Let's start with the IPL itself.

"We have orange and purple caps. Both have a significant volume when it comes to the IPL. It talks about volume of runs and volume of wickets. Whether we need a rethink on that itself is my thought."

The Men in Blue's performances in the shortest format have come under the scanner following their 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. Furthermore, the side also suffered a premature exit at the Asia Cup in the UAE earlier this year.

"Two players will definitely go for more than ₹15 crore" - Ravichandran Ashwin's prophecy for the IPL 2023 auction

Speaking about the IPL 2023 mini-auction, Ashwin predicted that several cricketers could rake in a big moolah at the event. He noted how the demand is going to be very, whereas there will be less, given the limited number of players.

The seasoned campaigner suggested that there will be at least two players who could fetch a ₹15 crore-plus contract. Ashwin added:

"Looking at the potential of the players who are coming in, there is going to be a hundred percent chance that there is going to be a shortage between supply and demand.

"The demand will be more, but the supply is going to be very low. Whereas, during last year's auction, there were so many options. This time, there aren't many options, and money is there. Five to six players will go for heavy prices. Two players will definitely go for more than ₹15 crore."

Ashwin was retained by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) prior to the auction. The event is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23.

