"We have to move with the times" - Former Australia captain backs Mitchell Starc's decision to prioritize IPL over 2025 Champions Trophy

Referring to Mitchell Starc's recent decision, former Australia captain Michael Clarke has urged the traditionalists to evolve and be more accepting of the modern era of cricket, dominated by franchise leagues. A section of fans had criticized Starc for missing the 2025 Champions Trophy while making himself available for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Clarke has now come forward to support Starc's decision.

The country-club crisis has reached a whole new level in the last few years, with several players being blamed for opting out of central contracts to play franchise cricket. The dilemma has increased from a player's perspective after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued strict punishments for players backing out of the IPL after committing to it.

England batter Harry Brook was recently handed a two-year ban for pulling out of the 2025 IPL after securing an INR 6.25 crore deal with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Speaking on the 'Beyond 23 Cricket' podcast, Clarke explained how some of the pay cheques offered by IPL franchises are extremely hard to turn down.

"Mitchell Starc has sacrificed IPL deals over the years to represent Australia. He pulled out of the Champions Trophy, I think he had a niggle, but he openly said that he has got the IPL. I grew up in an era where representing your country was the most important thing."

He added:

"We have to move with the times, you have to be realistic and understand that these players, with these sort of numbers. You cannot be grumpy at an Australian cricketer that is going to get 2 or 3 million dollars for eight weeks of work, for prioritizing the IPL."

After a couple of seasons for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2014-15, Starc avoided the IPL altogether, choosing to focus on international cricket. He entered his name in the 2024 mini-auction, making a return to the league with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and leading them to the title. At the time, the left-arm pacer held the record for being the most expensive IPL acquisition at INR 24.75 crore.

However, Rishabh Pant (INR 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (INR 26.75 crore) were acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings, respectively, at the 2025 mega auction.

"I would actually give Starc only one over upfront" - Michael Clarke's unorthodox plan for DC's spearhead in IPL 2025

After being released by KKR last year, Starc found a new franchise in the Delhi Capitals (DC), who acquired his services for INR 11.75 crore at the 2025 mega auction. He is expected to spearhead the pace bowling department alongside local players T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, and Mohit Sharma.

Clarke, however, feels Starc should primarily be used as a death bowler specialist by DC.

"I love Kuldeep, I think he is a superstar. I think he will have another great IPL. I would actually give Starc only one over up front and hope it swings, and then I would save his three overs for the death over. I think Starc and Bumrah are the two best death bowlers in this format," Clarke said on the same podcast.

DC will begin their campaign with a match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vishakapatnam on Monday, March 24.

